 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Chelsea Midfielder Danny Drinkwater Charged With Drink-Driving

Updated: 09 April 2019 16:57 IST

Danny Drinkwater was arrested early Monday morning after what police termed a "one-vehicle incident" on his way back to his home near Manchester following a charity event.

Chelsea Midfielder Danny Drinkwater Charged With Drink-Driving
Danny Drinkwater has not played in a competitive match for Chelsea for over a year. © AFP

Out-of-favour Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has been charged with drink-driving after his car was involved in a crash following  a late night out. The 29-year-old -- capped three times by England on the back of his pivotal role in Leicester's fairytale 2016 title victory -- was arrested early Monday morning after what police termed a "one-vehicle incident" on his way back to his home near Manchester following a charity event. Drinkwater -- who unlike former Leicester City team-mate N'golo Kante failed to impose himself at Chelsea after a 35million pounds (USD 45.7million) transfer in 2017 -- was released on unconditional bail ahead of a hearing at Stockport Magistrates' Court on May 13.

"It was a nasty crash," a source told The Sun newspaper.

Drinkwater, who has not played in a competitive match for Chelsea for over a year, was accompanied by a female lawyer in the car, according to the newspaper and both suffered minor injuries.

The unmarried father of one had been pictured exiting a fashionable London night club in the early hours of Friday morning with two women -- though he dutifully turned up for training later that day.

Comments
Topics : Chelsea Daniel Drinkwater Leicester City England Football
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Danny Drinkwater's car was involved in a crash following a late night out
  • Danny Drinkwater was arrested early Monday morning
  • Danny Drinkwater was released on unconditional bail
Related Articles
Premier League: Five Potential Deadline Day Transfers
Premier League: Five Potential Deadline Day Transfers
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.