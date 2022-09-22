Croatia host Denmark for the battle of supremacy in League A Group 1 of the UEFA Nations League. Denmark currently sit top with nine points from four games, while Croatia occupy the second spot with seven points from a possible 12. A win for Denmark will guarantee them the top spot, while Croatia will have to get past third-place Austria on Sunday. Denmark will take on defending champions France, who sit at the bottom, on Sunday. France host Austria in the other fixture, looking to stay alive in the top flight of the tournament.

When will the Croatia vs Denmark, UEFA Nations League match be played?

The Croatia vs Denmark, UEFA Nations League match will be played on Friday, September 23.

Where will the Croatia vs Denmark​, UEFA Nations League match be played?

The Croatia vs Denmark, UEFA Nations League match will be played at the Stadion Maxsimir.

What time will the Croatia vs Denmark, UEFA Nations League match start?

The Croatia vs Denmark, UEFA Nations League match will start at 12:15 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Croatia vs Denmark, UEFA Nations League match?

The Croatia vs Denmark, UEFA Nations League will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Croatia vs Denmark​, UEFA Nations League match?

The Croatia vs Denmark, UEFA Nations League match will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)