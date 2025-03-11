Paul Pogba can return to competition from Tuesday as the former France star's 18-month doping ban expired -- but he needs to find a club. The player who graced the midfield of Manchester United and Juventus is hoping to put three chaotic years behind him and is searching for a new employer with a view to playing in the 2026 World Cup, with David Beckham's MLS side Inter Miami among his possible options. The 91-times capped midfielder suffered through repeated injuries and patchy form that led to his departure from United in 2022. He returned for a second stint at Juventus, where problems continued to dog him.

A failed drugs test after a game in Italy in August 2023 resulted in a four-year doping ban which was reduced on appeal.

Pogba blamed a food supplement prescribed by a doctor he consulted in the United States for the positive test.

Juventus terminated his contract last November, but Pogba "is training at 1,000 percent, he's in good spirits, he has received many offers", a member of his entourage insisted.

His ultimate dream remains next year's World Cup, but a player who turns 32 this week would first have to convince France coach Didier Deschamps.

Pogba is in regular contact with Deschamps, "one of his advisors for sporting decisions", according to one of the player's close friends.

But who could be interested in signing a player whose last match dates back to September 3, 2023 when he lined up Juventus?

In January, Pogba said on social media he had received "proposals, not very interesting stuff", such as "going to play in Russia, but that's not the goal".

A contract, he admitted, "doesn't depend on me, but on a lot of other things".

Inter Miami could be a solution.

Pogba lives in Florida and was in the stands for Inter's first MLS match this season, against New York City on February 23. He is working on his physical condition with the fitness coach of Lionel Messi, the team's Argentinian superstar.

Pogba has been sharing photos of his intensive training sessions with his 62.7 million Instagram followers, along with fashion shots, his other passion.

French club Marseille are also reported to be interested with football director Medhi Benatia having played alongside Pogba at Juventus.

But Marseille may not want to take the risk of enlisting a player whose form will be uncertain after such a long absence.

Pogba's personal life has also been through a turbulent period -- he was the victim of a kidnapping and extortion case in 2022 for which his brother Mathias and five of his childhood friends received prison terms.

"I can finally turn the page on this extremely painful period," Pogba said after the trial ended in December last year.

"This conclusion is an opportunity for everyone to focus on the future."

