Cristiano Ronaldo To Be Honoured By Real Madrid Ahead Of 2019 Bernabeu Trophy

Former Real Madrid talisman Cristiano Ronaldo will be honoured by the Champions League holders ahead of the 2019 Bernabeu Trophy. Italian football giants AC Milan will be the visitors to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 11 for the tie. The La Liga giants along with Ronaldo have planned for several other tributes, according to Spanish football website Marca. The names of the other former footballers who will be paid tribute are still to be announced.

Real Madrid has maintained the tradition of honouring their former players in the past few years.

Raul Gonzalez had previously returned with Al-Sadd in 2013, while Hugo Sanchez returned to take part as the coach of Pumas in the tournament.

Ronaldo, who recently moved to Serie A record champions Juventus, made 292 appearances for Real Madrid since 2009.

The Portuguese captain also helped Real Madrid bag the Spanish league title twice and Champions League title four times, since his record breaking move to the club from English football giants Manchester United.

He also clinched the Ballon d'Or title four times with Real Madrid to equalise his tally with Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo was also crucial in Real Madrid's two-time Copa del Rey and identical number of times UEFA Super Cup title victory.

Ronaldo's relation with Real Madrid President Florentino Perez was however cold in the past few months -- which led to the exit of the 33-year-old from the club.