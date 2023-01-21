The GOATs reunited on the football field as Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain took on Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr Al-Hilal XI in a friendly encounter. The match ended with the French side securing a thrilling 5-4 victory despite playing most of the game with a man short. After the match, Ronaldo posted a number of pictures on Instagram, including one with his ‘greatest-rival' Lionel Messi. The caption of the picture simply won fans' hearts.

Ronaldo found the scoresheet twice, once from the penalty spot and the other time through a header. But, his heroics could prevent the All-Star XI from losing to the Ligue 1 club.

Though the Portuguese footballer failed to inspire his team to a win on the field, he won the internet with his post after the game. Ronaldo wrote: “So happy to be back on the pitch, and on the score sheet!! And nice to see some old friends!”.

He shared a total of 5 pictures with the post, one of which was with Messi.

Ronaldo had an eventful match. He was decked by PSG 'keeper Keylor Navas's flailing fist but he drilled the resulting penalty and then added another in a 5-4 exhibition defeat, his first appearance since moving to Saudi Arabia in a deal said to total more than 400 million euros.

For Qatar-owned PSG, Messi and Kylian Mbappe both scored and Neymar missed a penalty before they withdrew on the hour-mark alongside Ronaldo, who was representing a composite Saudi side, to leave the world's four best-paid players watching from the bench in Riyadh.

Hundreds of millions of euros worth of footballers were on view for the exhibition game in the Saudi capital, which comes just weeks after neighbouring Qatar spent lavishly on the first World Cup on Arab soil, won by Messi's Argentina.

With AFP inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Wrestlers' "Not Another Day" Threat Amid #MeToo Protest