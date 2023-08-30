The name Cristiano Ronaldo hardly needs any introduction in the sporting universe. Having ruled the goalscoring charts in Europe, Ronaldo switched to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr at the start of this year, leaving Manchester United after a tumultuous period. The Portuguese superstar has been on fine form in front of the goal, and fans have been turning up in numbers to get a glimpse of his performances. In fact, when a blind girl came up to witness Ronaldo's performances, the iconic forward took out time to meet her and thank her for 'bringing him luck'.

Ronaldo remains one of the most loved footballers across the globe. The vast list of his Instagram followers speaks for the fan-following he has in the sporting world. As Ronaldo's Al-Nassr thrashed Saudi Pro League side Al Fateh 5-0, the girl fan got the opportunity to meet the man she adores highly.

"I'm your biggest fan," the girl can be heard saying in the video. Ronaldo, in response, said: "Thank you, thank you."

"Actually, I just came for you. I loved you playing and I can't believe that you scored those three goals," she further said. "You gave me luck," Ronaldo said in response.

A wonderful clip of Cristiano Ronaldo with a blind Christian fangirl



Ronaldo's arrival in the Saudi Pro League is said to have made a big impact. While the Real Madrid and Manchester United legend joined the league in January, a host of other top players have signed for different clubs in Saudi Arabia this summer.

The likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar Jr., N'Golo Kante, Jordan Henderson, Ruben Neves, have are all playing in the Saudi Pro League.

Many experts feel it's just the start for the Saudi League which an go on to be one of the best leagues in the world, especially considering the funds at its disposal.