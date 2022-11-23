Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for two matches and fined 50,000 pounds by the English Football Association for an incident involving a football fan a few months ago. Ronaldo had knocked a mobile phone out of the hands of a supporter as he left the pitch following Manchester United's 1-0 defeat to Everton.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for two matches, fined £50,000 and warned as to his future conduct for a breach of FA Rule E3.The forward admitted that his conduct after the final whistle of the Premier League game between Manchester United FC and Everton FC on Saturday 9 April 2022 was improper. An independent Regulatory Commission found that his conduct was both improper and violent during a subsequent hearing, and imposed these sanctions. The independent Regulatory Commission's written reasons for these decisions can be seen below," a release on the FA website stated.

The action from the FA comes a day after Ronaldo and Manchester United decided to part ways with "mutual consent". The end of Ronaldo's second spell comes a few days after his explosive interview with journalist Piers Morgan, where he spoke ill of the club, its owners and coach Erik Ten Hag.

Featured Video Of The Day

Qatar Gears Up For FIFA World Cup With Grand Opening Ceremony