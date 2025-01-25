Enzo Maresca believes England rising star Cole Palmer can do for Chelsea what Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has done for Premier League leaders Liverpool. Palmer demonstrated a composure beyond his 22 years as Chelsea ended a five-match winless run with a 3-1 victory over Wolves on Monday thanks in no small measure to his assured display in midfield late in the game. "He (Palmer) is improving a lot but not just in terms of numbers of goals and assists," said Maresca, whose fourth-placed side will continue their bid to qualify for the Champions League away to faltering English title-holders Manchester City on Saturday.

"The second half against Wolves for me was one of the best moments since I arrived here. He was showing personality, he was asking for the ball in any moment that the team needed it.

"Liverpool when they have some (difficult) moment, Salah is asking for the ball. Arsenal when they have some problem, (Martin) Odegaard is asking for the ball.

"We need that kind of player when we are in some difficult moment, who is turning to his team-mates and saying 'give me the ball, don't worry, I will be in charge'.

"This kind of personality that we have to show in a difficult moment. Against Wolves in the second half he was top."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)