Defending champions Chelsea face Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie at Stamford Bridge in London on Thursday. Both teams had met last season in the semi-final, with Chelsea coming out on top 3-1 on aggregate. Chelsea overcame French champions Lille (4-1 aggregate) in the round of 16 while Real Madrid edged out Paris Saint-Germain (3-2 aggregate) in a thrilling tie. Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has tested negative for Covid, and will join the squad ahead of the tie.

When will the Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match be played?

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match will be played on Thursday, April 7.

Where will the Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match be played?

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match will be played at Stamford Bridge, London.

What time will the Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match begin?

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match?

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match?

The live streaming for the Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match will be available on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)