Juventus will be aiming to maintain their unbeaten run in this year's UEFA Champions League, when they take on Chelsea in their upcoming Group H match. The Serie A side are currently on top of Group H with 12 points from four games. Meanwhile, Chelsea are second with nine points from four matches. The Thomas Tuchel-managed side need at least a point to secure a playoff spot before their final match against Zenit St. Petersburg. Also, Juventus will be hoping to make a statement against their English opponents, having lost star striker Cristiano Ronaldo before this season.

Where will the Chelsea vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match will be played at Stamford Bridge, London.

When will the Chelsea vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match will be played on November 24, Wednesday.

What time will the Chelsea vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Chelsea vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chelsea vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match?

The Chelsea vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of Chelsea vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match?

Promoted

The live streaming of the Chelsea vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match will be available on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)