Chelsea midfielder Connor Gallagher is desperate to prove his worth after enjoying a breakthrough season on loan with Crystal Palace last season. However, the young midfielder endured a game to forget against Charlotte FC after getting an attempted Panenka penalty all wrong. As a result, Chelsea suffered a shock defeat against the Major League Soccer side at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday. Gallagher fluffed his lines badly, caressing the ball into the palms of the goalkeeper.

Chelsea had taken the lead through winger Christian Pulisic in the 30th minute.

However, Daniel Rios restore parity from the spot in the 92nd minute to take the game to penalties.

Charlotte converted all five of their spot kicks as Gallagher's missed spot kick gave them a 5-3 win over the Blues on penalties.

England international Raheem Sterling, signed this month to a five-year contract for a fee reported to be 50 million pounds ($59 million) after winning four Premier League titles with Manchester City, came on in the second half.

He nearly bagged his first goal for Chelsea in the 84th minute, but his left-footed blast was turned away.

Chelsea had started their pre-season tour with a narrow 2-1 win over Mexican side Club America.

Chelsea will now take on fellow Premier League side Arsenal in their next match on Sunday, July 24, which will be their penultimate game of the pre-season.

Chelsea will get their Premier League campaign underway with a trip to the Merseyside to face Everton on August 6.

