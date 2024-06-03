Story ProgressBack to home
Chelsea Appoint Enzo Maresca As New Manager
Chelsea on Monday appointed Leicester boss Enzo Maresca as their new manager on a five-year deal to replace the departed Mauricio Pochettino.
The Italian, 44, was appointed by the Foxes in June 2023 and led them to the Championship title last season.
Chelsea said they were "thrilled to welcome Enzo into the Chelsea family".
"He is a highly gifted coach and leader that we are confident can help fulfill our vision and competitive goals for the club," said the club's ownership group.
Pochettino left Stamford Bridge by mutual consent last month despite a strong end to the season.
