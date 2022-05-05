Manchester City fans were left stunned as Real Madrid snatched a sure-shot Champions League finals spot right at the death in the second leg semi-finals at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday. English giants City entered the game with a goal's advantage post a thrilling 4-3 win at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg. However, the visitors were at the receiving end of one of the greatest comeback in Champions League history. After a thrilling first half that ended 0-0, City got themselves ahead and doubled their goal advantage through Riyad Mahrez's strike in the 73rd minute.

With City enjoying 56 percent of the ball possession, a comeback looked like a distant dream.

But what followed in the dying minutes caught every football fan's attention. Rodrygo, the Brazilian star player, scored not once, but twice in the 90th and 90+1st minute to level the aggregate at 5-5.

As the game went further ahead, striker Karim Benzema earned a priceless penalty which he converted with utter disdain to hand a victory to Madrid.

Post the match, City were at the receiving end of brutal trolling followed by a meme fest. Here are certain posts across the internet that left everyone chuckle:

The final will be played on May 29 between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France.