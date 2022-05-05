Champions League: Meme Fest Follows Manchester City's Shocking Loss vs Real Madrid
Champions League: The footballing community was stunned and a brutal meme fest followed Manchester City's shocking loss vs Real Madrid.
Highlights
- Real Madrid stunned Man City to progress to the finals
- Madrid won 6-5 on aggregate
- Madrid will face Liverpool in the Champions League final
Manchester City fans were left stunned as Real Madrid snatched a sure-shot Champions League finals spot right at the death in the second leg semi-finals at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday. English giants City entered the game with a goal's advantage post a thrilling 4-3 win at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg. However, the visitors were at the receiving end of one of the greatest comeback in Champions League history. After a thrilling first half that ended 0-0, City got themselves ahead and doubled their goal advantage through Riyad Mahrez's strike in the 73rd minute.
With City enjoying 56 percent of the ball possession, a comeback looked like a distant dream.
But what followed in the dying minutes caught every football fan's attention. Rodrygo, the Brazilian star player, scored not once, but twice in the 90th and 90+1st minute to level the aggregate at 5-5.
As the game went further ahead, striker Karim Benzema earned a priceless penalty which he converted with utter disdain to hand a victory to Madrid.
Post the match, City were at the receiving end of brutal trolling followed by a meme fest. Here are certain posts across the internet that left everyone chuckle:
Jack Grealish since his £100m move to Manchester City pic.twitter.com/X6aMcWDQJj— Alvin Onyina (@AlvinOnyina24) May 4, 2022
Can confirm that we have the same amount of UCL trophies as Manchester City.— FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) May 4, 2022
The new Manchester City 2022/23 UEFA Champions League kit has been leaked pic.twitter.com/4R4UnQbt69— Skippy Johnston (@LukeAFoley) May 5, 2022
Meet Fernando Real Madrid's Bus driver for the last 14 years.He is now going to more Uefa Champions league final than Psg,Chelsea and Manchester City combined. pic.twitter.com/zDpQYjVul4— Ervi (@ErviCristiano) May 5, 2022
https://t.co/jKEis2e0AS pic.twitter.com/auART9iSE9— Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 4, 2022
The final will be played on May 29 between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France.