Champions League: Manchester City Crash Out, Atletico Madrid Stroll Into Quarters

Manchester City crashed out of the Champions League on the away goals rule. © AFP

Tiemoue Bakayoko's fine header powered Monaco into the Champions League quarter-finals as Wednesday's 3-1 victory condemned Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to a shock exit on away goals.

Trailing 5-3 from the first leg in England, first-half strikes from teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe and Fabinho put the home side in control of the return clash at the Stade Louis II.

Leroy Sane's 71st-minute goal handed City a 6-5 advantage on aggregate, but Bakayoko turned home Thomas Lemar's free-kick 13 minutes from time as Monaco claimed a famous win.

Atletico stroll

Last year's runners-up Atletico Madrid eased into the quarter-finals of the Champions League after snuffing out Bayer Leverkusen with a 0-0 draw at the Vicente Calderon on Wednesday.

Leading 4-2 from the first leg in Germany, Atletico join their city rivals and holders Real Madrid and the miracle men from Barcelona in Friday's last-eight draw.

(With inputs from AFP)