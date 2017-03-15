Champions League: Leicester City, Juventus Reach Quarter-Finals

Leicester City beatSevilla 2-0 on Tuesday in the Champions League second leg.

© AFP

Kasper Schmeichel saved a late penalty as Leicester City edged out Sevilla 2-0 on Tuesday to win their Champions League last-16 tie 3-2 on aggregate.

Down 2-1 from the first leg in Spain three weeks ago, Leicester opened the scoring on the night when Wes Morgan bundled the ball in from close range on 27 minutes.

Marc Albrighton made it 2-0 nine minutes into the second half, before Sevilla had Samir Nasri sent off after a clash off the ball with Jamie Vardy.

The Spaniards could still have forced extra time, but Steven Nzonzi had a penalty saved with 10 minutes left, and Leicester go through to the quarter-finals for the first time.

Juve stroll into quarters

Paulo Dybala converted a penalty as Juventus beat 10-man Porto 1-0 on Tuesday to complete a 3-0 aggregate victory and reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Italian giants Juve led 2-0 from the first leg of the last-16 tie and Porto's slim hopes of overturning the deficit in Turin were extinguished when Maxi Pereira was sent off for handball on 40 minutes.

Argentine striker Dybala converted the resulting penalty to secure Juve's progression to the last eight.

(With inputs from AFP)