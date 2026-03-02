Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Marseille fought back to win 3-2 at home to Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday to reignite their Champions League push. Corentin Tolisso gave Lyon an early lead as Marseille were caught trying to play out from the back, but half-time substitute Igor Paixao equalised with a fine curling effort from distance. Teenager Remi Himbert put Lyon back in front with his first league goal on 76 minutes only for Aubameyang to bring Marseille level, steering in after Paixao hooked the ball into the box.

Aubameyang sparked wild celebrations at the Velodrome in the first minute of stoppage time as he slid in to turn home Ethan Nwaneri's cross, bringing an end to Marseille's four-game winless run.

It was also the club's first victory under new coach Habib Beye, who took over last month after the departure of Roberto De Zerbi.

Marseille pulled to within two points of third-placed Lyon, who suffered their second straight loss after going down to Strasbourg last weekend.

Only the top three in Ligue 1 qualify directly for the league phase of the Champions League, with the team in fourth having to go through two qualifying rounds.

Paris FC made a winning start under new coach Antoine Kombouare earlier in the day with a goal from Zimbabwe international Marshall Munetsi earning the hosts a 1-0 victory over Nice.

Nathan Ngoy, who struck in extra time midweek to send Lille through to the Europa League last 16, scored another late goal to hand his side a 1-0 win at home to Nantes.

Brest edged bottom side Metz 1-0, while Lorient drew 2-2 with Auxerre.

