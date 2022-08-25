Champions League group stage draw, for the 2022-23 season, are all set to take place on Thursday, August 25 in Istanbul. The season's final will be played in Istanbul itself, on June 10 next year at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium. Istanbul was supposed to host the final in 2020 and again in 2021, but on each occasion UEFA moved the game to Portugal due to pandemic-related restrictions. Defending champions Real Madrid will be looking forward to dominating the Europe's elite clubs, after defeating Liverpool 1-0 in last year's final. Russian clubs are banned because of the ongoing war, but Ukraine -- where a new domestic season kicked off this week -- will be represented by Shakhtar Donetsk.

When will Champions League, Group Stage Draw will take place?

Champions League, Group Stage Draw will take place on Thursday, August 25.

Where will the Champions League, Group Stage Draw take place?

Champions League, Group Stage Draw will take place at Istanbul, Turkey.

What time will the Champions League, Group Stage Draw start?

Champions League, Group Stage Draw will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Champions League, Group Stage Draw?

Champions League, Group Stage Draw will be broadcasted Live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the Live streaming of Champions League, Group Stage Draw?

The Leeds United vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

The teams that have qualified for UCL are:

Pot 1

Real Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester City

AC Milan

Bayern Munich

PSG

Porto

Ajax

Pot 2

Liverpool

Chelsea

Barcelona

Juventus

Atletico Madrid

Sevilla

RB Leipzig

Tottenham

Promoted

Pot 3

Borussia Dortmund

RB Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan

Napoli

Sporting Lisbon

Bayern Leverkusen

Olympic Marseille

Pot 4

Club Brugge

Celtic

Maccabi Haifa

Copenhagen

Dinamo Zagreb

Viktoria Plzen

Rangers

Benfica