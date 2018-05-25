Champions League Final: When And Where To Watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

A thrilling run inspired by Mohamed Salah has taken Liverpool to Saturday's Champions League final in Kiev against Real Madrid, where now Jurgen Klopp's side must stop the Spanish giants from winning the trophy for the third year running. Real have seen this as their competition ever since winning the first five European Cups in a row, and this is another golden era for them, in which they are dreaming of making it a fourth Champions League in five years. Neither Atletico Madrid (twice) nor Juventus have been able to stop Cristiano Ronaldo from inflicting pain on them in recent finals.

When will the Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League final be played?

The Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League final will be played on Sunday, May 27, 2018 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League final be played?

The Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League final will be played at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine.

How do I watch the Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League final live?

The Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League final will be telecast live on the Sony Network.

What time does the Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League final start?

The live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League final will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Where can you follow the Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League final match online?

The Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League final will be streamed live on Sony LIV.