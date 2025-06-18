Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged by the Football Association with violating anti-doping rules after failing a drugs test. Mudryk has not played for Chelsea since November 28 following his provisional suspension by the FA for an "adverse finding in a routine urine test" in December. The Ukraine international at the time said he was in "complete shock" and he "never knowingly used any banned substances". But Mudryk could face a potential ban of up to four years under FA rules.

Confirming the 24-year-old has been charged with the offence, an FA statement on Wednesday said: "We can confirm that Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged with anti-doping rule violations alleging the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance, in terms of regulations three and four of the FA's anti-doping regulations.

"As this is an ongoing case, we are not in a position to comment further at this time."

Signed from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023, Mudryk was reported to have had the prohibited performance enhancing substance meldonium in his positive test.

Chelsea launched their own investigation into the doping allegation last year and had been waiting for the results of the 'B' sample test to support or contradict the initial 'A' results.

