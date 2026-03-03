The lack of international game time could haunt India when they face higher-ranked Vietnam in their opening group match of the AFC Women's Asian Cup football tournament here on Wednesday. Ranked lowest in the group of four teams, the others being Japan and Chinese Taipei, India have not played a single international match this year. The last time they played an international match was in October 2025, against Iran and Nepal, which they lost 0-2 and 1-2 respectively. Instead of playing international matches, India opted to play against club sides during a four-week camp in Turkiye from where the Blue Tigresses arrived in Perth on February 11.

Since then, the Indian team played friendly matches against two Australian club sides.

There was a November FIFA international match window but India did not play any matches.

Amelia Valverde, Costa Rica's head coach at the 2015 and 2023 FIFA Women's World Cups, took charge only in January after Crispin Chhetri, who is currently assistant coach, was at the helm during the qualification round.

Vietnam, on the other hand, have played four international matches in February, two each against Uzbekistan and China, both strong sides in the continent, winning once and losing thrice.

Ranked 36 in the FIFA list as against 67 of India, Vietnam women's team has been a rising force, having qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. They also reached the quarter-finals of the previous edition of the Asian Cup.

Vietnam have also won both their previous clashes against India in the AFC Women's Asian Cup, both in the group stage, scoring multiple goals on both occasions (3-0 and 2-1). However, this will be the first meeting between the two sides in the competition since 2003.

India, though, are hoping to punch above their weight and reach the knock-out round which will allow them to take a shot at 2027 FIFA World Cup qualification for the first time.

The top two sides from each of the three groups, along with the two best third-placed teams, will progress to the quarter-finals. The four quarter-final winners will qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

The losing quarter-finalists will contest the play-offs for the two remaining direct spots allocated to the AFC for the World Cup. The two play-off losers will have another chance of qualifying for Brazil via the play-off tournament.

India face Japan on March 7 here, while their final Group C match will be against Chinese Taipei on March 10 in Sydney.

A draw or an unlikely win against Vietnam on Wednesday will boost India's chances of at least finishing third in the group. Japan are women's football powerhouse in the world, and India can only hope for the best against them.

In that sense, the final group match against Chinese Taipei on March 10 in Sydney could be crucial for India's fortunes.

Chinese Taipei (40th) are ranked below Japan and Vietnam but above India.

India head coach Valverde confident of her team

"We could not finish the group stage four years ago but we are back here again and have a chance to prove ourselves. So there's a new possibility – we have to represent our team in the best manner," said Valverde in the pre-match press conference.

"We are very positive heading into this tournament. In Turkey, we focused on hard work and preparation. We know the type of football Vietnam have been playing. They have been doing well so we expect a tough challenge." India qualified for the showpiece on merit for the first time, and Valverde said her players are determined to show their capabilities.

"We have been together for many matches, so we are well aware and ready to field the best version of the Indian team. Our goal is to compete strongly in every game and give our players the platform to improve and show their capabilities."

Mix of experience and new faces

The Indian squad of 26 has six uncapped players. Eight of them were part of the last Asian Cup that was hosted by India in 2022 -- Sweety Devi Ngangbam, Shilky Devi Hemam, Sanju, Anju Tamang, Pyari Xaxa, Grace Dangmei, Manisha Kalyan and Sowmiya Narayanasamy.

India withdrew from the 2022 tournament after just one game due to a COVID outbreak despite staying inside a bio-secure bubble in Mumbai. That team of 2022 had stalwarts in Ashalata Devi, Aditi Chauhan and Ratanbala Devi, who all have not been in the scheme of things for some time.

Grace Dangmei is the highest-capped player and top-scorer in India's squad with 23 goals in 91 appearances. Just like in the 2022 edition squad, the 20-year-old Shilky Devi Hemam is the youngest in the Indian squad.

Midfielder Anju Tamang, the senior-most player in the squad, was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury a few days back and Karishma Shirvoikar has been drafted in.

