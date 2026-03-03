Global football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly flown out of Saudi Arabia on his luxury private jet after a dramatic escalation in Middle East tensions saw drone strikes target the US embassy in Riyadh. The Al Nassr superstar, 41, and his family are believed to have left the kingdom for a secure location in Europe after the Saudi capital was rocked by explosions. The development comes amid a widening conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which has sparked global concerns for the safety of high-profile international athletes based in the region. Much like Ronaldo, global football superstars like Radio Mane, Joe Felix, Karim Benzema, etc. play football in the Saudi Pro League.

The decision to leave follows reports of multiple loud explosions in Riyadh on February 28, following a barrage of strikes. While Saudi air defences successfully intercepted several incoming threats.

As per reports, Iran has directly targeted the US embassy in Riyadh. Ronaldo, who serves as a global ambassador for Saudi football, has been living in Riyadh since joining Al Nassr in 2023.

Ronaldo's departure, according to The Sun, was facilitated by his Gulfstream G650, a private jet valued at approximately GBP 67 million (roughly Rs 750 crore). The aircraft, often described as a "flying mansion," is one of the most sophisticated private planes in the world, capable of carrying 19 passengers and flying non-stop for over 7,000 miles.

Saudi Pro League in Limbo

The exit of the league's biggest star puts the future of the Saudi Pro League season in serious doubt. Fixtures for Al Nassr, as well as rivals Al Hilal and Al Ittihad, have already been postponed following the strikes.

Other high-profile stars, including Benzema, are also reportedly monitoring the situation closely. While Saudi officials have maintained that the capital is now secure, the alleged departure of the world's most famous athlete sends a worrying signal regarding the stability of the region's sports project.