Tottenham vs Liverpool, 2019 Champions League Final Match, Football Live Score: Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool Eye European Glory In All-English Final

Updated:02 June 2019 00:01 IST

Champions League Final 2019: Five-time Champions Liverpool take on first-time finalists Tottenham Hotspur.

2019 Champions League Final: Europe's biggest prize at stake between two English clubs. © Twitter

Among the rewards for the Champions League winners on Saturday will be silverware, status and history but the greatest prize awaiting Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur might be an end to the agonising wait. Combined, it has been 18 years - seven for Liverpool, 11 for Tottenham - since either lifted a trophy, despite huge strides made in recent years under the much-praised Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino. Klopp and Pochettino have been singled-out as two of Europe's best coaches after crafting teams that reflect their personalities -- Liverpool thrilling and fearless, Spurs brave and unrelenting. And while scepticism has greeted the perfection of Manchester City's star-studded squad in England, approval has also followed Liverpool and Tottenham's nurturing of youngsters. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Winks came through the clubs' youth systems while Andrew Robertson, Dele Alli and Kieran Trippier joined aged 24 or younger. All of them could start at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Live Updates of 2019 UEFA Champions League Final, straight from Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid

