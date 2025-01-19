Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde complained of racist abuse aimed at him from Getafe supporters in a 1-1 draw in La Liga on Saturday. After Hansi Flick's side were dealt another set-back in the title race at Getafe's Coliseum stadium Balde reported the abuse in a post-match interview. "I received various racist insults from some fans today, and I think that's something I should say here. I think it's something that should not keep happening," Balde told Movistar. The defender said he informed the referee during the game, who activated Spain's racism protocol -- leading to a public announcement to supporters in the stadium to desist.

Flick said those shouting racist abuse should not come to matches.

"There's no space for this in football or in life, this is unbelievable, in the time (we live in now) it's totally wrong," Flick told reporters.

"They have to stay at home. Not go to the match, they have to stay at home.

"I think we have to fight against them, it's the best thing, and the people around them can also do something... I think everyone can do it."

Earlier Saturday, in Spain's second division, Elche player Bambo Diaby also faced racist abuse in a 1-1 draw at Sporting Gijon.

There have been numerous instances of racism in Spanish football stadiums in recent years, with Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior often targeted for abuse.

In November three fans were arrested after racist abuse was aimed at Balde and his Barcelona team-mate Lamine Yamal in the Clasico against Real Madrid.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)