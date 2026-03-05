Eleven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga standings after 24 games, Bayern Munich have one hand on the Meisterschale. As Bayern faced Borussia Dortmund last Saturday at Signal Iduna Park, it wasn't just the home fans hoping to see the record champions beaten, but neutrals as well. The reality remains that Bayern are almost unbeatable in the Bundesliga, even if Bayer Leverkusen proved a couple of seasons ago that there is a way to bypass Die Roten in Germany.

During a recent visit to Germany, VfB Stuttgart legend Cacau was asked about Bayern's utter dominance. Cacau, a Brazilian-born striker who went on to represent the German senior national team, shared the stark facts that make it incredibly difficult for teams like Dortmund and Stuttgart to challenge for the title.

Before Bayer Leverkusen's triumph in 2024, the only other club to have denied Bayern the title in the previous decade was Jurgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund in 2012. It was then that Bayern decided to go all-in.

"Bayern said, 'Now we will spend a lot of money.' That is the reason," Cacau explained. "I saw an interview with Uli Hoeness, the long-time boss at Bayern Munich. They decided they would invest heavily to buy the best players, win the league, and dominate once again."

Cacau further detailed how Bayern grew from strength to strength: "If Bayern decide to invest and then win the league four times in a row, they become even stronger than before and earn more money from the Champions League. They also won the Champions League in 2013."

Bayern's Investments Pushed Them Ahead Of Competition

While several clubs have come close to Bayern over the past decade, only Leverkusen managed to get the better of them. Cacau believes Bayern's decision to invest heavily pushed them far ahead of the competition.

"We also have to acknowledge that clubs like Schalke, Werder Bremen, and Stuttgart, who were once strong opponents, fell away, while Dortmund did very well," the 44-year-old said. "In an interview about five years ago, Uli Hoeness said they would not spend more than 30 million on a player because that was 'crazy.' Then, they started buying players for 60 or 70 million, and two years ago, for 100 million. If you aren't winning the league and you aren't at the top, you have to put money on the table. They worked very well."

Cacau was also full of praise for the leadership at the club, noting that former players in management roles have been key to their success.

"Names like Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge did an excellent job. Later, even though there were challenges, figures like Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic understood the club because they were part of the team. That is a major reason for their success; they did a really good job," he concluded.