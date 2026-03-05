Lazio and Atalanta traded four second-half goals in a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the Italian Cup semifinals Wednesday. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru took advantage of a through pass from former Atalanta midfielder Daniel Maldini to put Lazio ahead two minutes after the break. Mario Pasalic equalized four minutes later for Atalanta by knocking in a rebound. Boulaye Dia took advantage of a defensive error by Pasalic and quickly found the target from the center of the area in the 87th. Then United States international Yunus Musah equalized again for Atalanta in the 90th.

Como and Inter Milan drew 0-0 in the other semifinal on Tuesday.

The second legs are scheduled for April 21-22 and the final is May 13.

Atalanta has reached the final three times in the last seven seasons but has won the trophy only once - back in 1963. Lazio is a seven-time champion, having beat Atalanta for its most recent title in 2019.

