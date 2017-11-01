Champions League 2017: Tottenham Face Big Game Against Holders Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur host holders Real Madrid in their Group H UEFA Champions League clash at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday. Spurs and Madrid had played out a 1-1 draw in their first leg at the Bernabeu Stadium a fortnight ago. The hosts are on top of Group H, level with Real on both points and goal difference. Both of them are six points clear of Dortmund and Apoel Nicosia.

Spurs striker Harry Kane remains in contention for a starting berth after missing Saturday's Premier League action in the 1-0 loss against Manchester United.

Both Madrid and Spurs will qualify for the knockout stage with a win.

Real come into this match after a shock 2-1 loss against Girona in the La Liga which has left them eight points behind leaders Barcelona.

Liverpool will look to extend their winning run after they thrashed Huddersfield 3-0 in their weekend Premier League fixture. The Reds host Slovenian side Maribor at Anfield where the former thrashed them 7-0 in the first leg.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is looking for a 1-0 win than replicate their 7-0 mauling and tighten their grip on the Group E points table.

Midfielder Philippe Coutinho and defender Dejan Lovren remain doubtful with goalkeeper Loris Karius expected to remain in goal again for the Reds.

Other matches

Porto vs Leipzig; Dortmund vs Apoel; Sevilla vs Spartak; Shakhtar vs Feyenoord; Napoli vs Man City (all matches 1:15 a.m., IST).