Leon Goretzka scored a brace as league leaders Bayern Munich beat Wolfsburg 3-2 at home on Saturday, going seven points clear of defending champions Bayer Leverkusen. Goretzka, who has been revived under Bayern coach Vincent Kompany this season, cut a superb low shot across the goal to open the scoring 20 minutes in. Wolfsburg hit back against the run of play with a simple Mohammed Amoura goal shortly afterwards. The Bavarian giants wrestled back control of the game before half-time as Michael Olise, in the starting XI ahead of the recovering Jamal Musiala, finished off a fluent team move.

Goretzka then added his second on the 62-minute mark, heading in an Olise free-kick.

Amoura scored with two minutes left to give Wolfsburg hope, but the visitors were unable to break through and remain winless in 32 games against Bayern in Munich, 30 of which have been defeats.

Leverkusen can cut Bayern's lead to four points with a win when they host Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Saturday.

RB Leipzig let a three-goal lead slip to draw 3-3 away at lowly Bochum, with the hosts' Myron Boadu scoring three goals in 13 second-half minutes.

Leipzig were without suspended forwards Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda, but had no trouble scoring early, with Willi Orban, Antonio Nusa and Christoph Baumgartner putting the visitors 3-0 up after just 21 minutes.

Relegation favourites Bochum were on the ropes but Dutch striker Boadu took control, scoring two goals from open play before converting a 61st-minute penalty to level things up.

Stuttgart took advantage of Leipzig's slip, thumping derby rivals Freiburg 4-0 to leapfrog the Saxons into fourth spot.

Stuttgart's Anthony Rouault and Ermedin Demirovic both headed in from Angelo Stiller corners to put the hosts two goals up inside 17 minutes.

Nick Woltemade converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time and Germany striker Deniz Undav scored with 10 minutes remaining as Stuttgart won their third straight game.

Hoffenheim hit back from Wednesday's 5-0 thrashing at Bayern, winning 3-1 at Holstein Kiel to go three points clear of the relegation spots.

St Pauli also went three points clear of the relegation placings with a 2-0 win at Heidenheim.

