Brighton vs Manchester United Premier League Live Streaming: Both Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion enter the game after wins in their opening Premier League games. United had to wait late, but new signing Joshua Zirkzee scored on debut to hand them a 1-0 win over Fulham in their first game. On the other hand, 31-year-old Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler had a fantastic start to his Premier League managerial career, with a 3-0 thumping of Everton. Former United man Danny Welbeck was in imperious form, contributing one goal and one assist.

When is the Brighton vs Man United Premier League match taking place?

The Brighton vs Man United Premier League match is taking place on Saturday, August 24 (IST).

Where is the Brighton vs Man United Premier League match being held?

The Brighton vs Man United Premier League match is being held at the Amex stadium, Brighton and Hove.

What time will the Brighton vs Man United Premier League match start?

The Brighton vs Man United Premier League match will start at 5:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Brighton vs Man United Premier League match?

The Brighton vs Man United Premier League match will be live telecast on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Brighton vs Man United Premier League match?

The Brighton vs Man United Premier League match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)