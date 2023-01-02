Liverpool will look to continue their winning run as they try and close the gap down with the top 5 teams and get back into contention for the UEFA Champions League places. But they will be up against a strong Brentford side who would expect striker Ivan Toney to come up with the goods again. Liverpool are currently on the sixth spot with 28 points and they can move into the top 5 if they win the match as that would help them leapfrog Tottenham. Brentford on the other hand have not lost in their last 5 and a win will take them to 26 points and to the 7th spot behind the Reds. Here are all the telecast and streaming details for the match.

When will the Brentford vs Liverpool, Premier League match be played?

The Brentford vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be played on Monday, January 2nd.

Where will the Brentford vs Liverpool, Premier League match be played?

The Brentford vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford.

What time will the Brentford vs Liverpool, Premier League match start?

The Brentford vs Liverpool, Premier League match will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Brentford vs Liverpool, Premier League match?

The Brentford vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Brentford vs Liverpool, Premier League match?

The Brentford vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

