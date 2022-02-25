A free-kick goal from Lyon's Champions League Round of 16 tie against Barcelona in 2009 has been doing the rounds on social media once again. In the first-leg, Lyon had hosted Barcelona at their old stadium, Stade de Gerland. Lyon's Brazilian star Juninho Pernambucano, a dead-ball specialist, whipped one from the left wing to give the French side an early 1-0 lead in the seventh minute of the match. It was a breathtaking free-kick from Juninho, as the ball sailed over Victor Valdes in Barcelona's goal and hit the back of the net.

The official account of Champions League recently shared a video of Juninho's goal on Instagram.

Shared on the 13th anniversary of the goal, the video on Instagram has garnered over 3 million views so far.

Watch the video here:

Juninho, who had joined Lyon from Brazilian club Vasco in 2001, spent eight seasons at the Stade de Gerland, scoring 100 goals in total, including 75 in the league.

Adored by the Lyon fans, Juninho is currently the serving as the chairman of the club, having taken over the role in 2019.

Almost 13 years since that tie in the Champions League Round of 16, Lyon and Barcelona currently find themselves in the Europa League, the second tier club competition under the UEFA umbrella.

After crashing out of the Champions League in the group stages, Barcelona got their Europa League campaign off to a dominant start, thrashing Napoli 5-3 on aggregate in the playoff tie.

Meanwhile, Lyon, who had topped Group A ahead of Rangers, will be in action in the round of 16 in a couple of weeks' time.