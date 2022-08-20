Newly-promoted Bournemouth host Premier League high-flyers Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. The Cherries started their season with a 2-0 win at home against Aston Villa. However, a 0-4 defeat away at champions Manchester City has haulted their progress under manager Scott Parker. Arsenal, on the other hand, look like serious title contenders after registering wins over Crystal Palace and Leicester City, respectively. The Gunners' new summer signings, especially Gabriel Jesus, has already hit the ground running and Mikel Arteta will hope that the former City man can continue to inspire the team.

When will the Bournemouth vs Arsenal, Premier League match be played?

The Bournemouth vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, August 20.

Where will the Bournemouth vs Arsenal, Premier League match be played?

The Bournemouth vs Arsenal, Premier League will be played at the Vitality Stadium.

What time will the Bournemouth vs Arsenal, Premier League match start?

The Bournemouth vs Arsenal, Premier League match will start at 10 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bournemouth vs Arsenal, Premier League match?

The Bournemouth vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be broadcasted Live on Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the Live streaming of the Bournemouth vs Arsenal, Premier League?

The Bournemouth vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)