Wolves forward Matheus Cunha was given a two-match ban on Tuesday after his clash with Ipswich backroom staff following his side's damaging Premier League defeat. Cunha was seen confronting members of Ipswich's security team in ugly scenes after the final whistle of Wolves' 2-1 loss to their relegation rivals at Molineux on December 14. He was reported to have elbowed a member of the Ipswich staff before snatching the man's glasses from his face. Cunha's team-mate Rayan Ait-Nouri was sent off as tempers flared after Jack Taylor bagged Ipswich's winner deep into stoppage-time.

Cunha was charged by the Football Association and subsequently admitted the charge.

An independent commission has suspended the Brazilian for Wolves' next two matches and handed out an £80,000 ($100,000) fine.

The FA said written reasons for the commission's sanctioning decision would be published in due course.

The 25-year-old will miss Wolves' Premier League game with Nottingham Forest on Monday and the FA Cup third round trip to Bristol City.

Cunha has arguably been Wolves' standout player, with 10 goals in 19 league games this season.

His absence will be a big blow to Wolves, who are just one place and one point above the relegation zone.

The defeat at Ipswich marked the end of the road for boss Gary O'Neil, who was dismissed and replaced by Portuguese boss Vitor Pereira.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)