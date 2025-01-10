Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has revealed Ben Chilwell is set to end his troubled spell at Stamford Bridge as the England defender looks for a move in the January transfer window. Maresca confirmed on Friday that injury-plagued Chilwell will be allowed to move on if the right deal is found in January. Chilwell will not feature in Chelsea's FA Cup third round tie against Morecambe on Saturday because Maresca does not want to jeopardise the left-back's chances of finding a new club. The 28-year-old, who has played just 45 minutes this campaign, is being linked with a switch across London to West Ham, who hired former Chelsea manager Graham Potter this week.

Chilwell has made over 100 Chelsea appearances since joining from Leicester in 2020, winning the Champions League in his first season with the Blues.

But he has been in exile since Maresca took charge in the close-season, with Marc Cucurella preferred at left-back.

Cesare Casadei and Carney Chukwuemeka are also in line to leave and will not play against League Two side Morecambe.

"Chilwell is thinking he's going to leave, it's better to avoid using him to avoid injury," Maresca told reporters.

"Cesare will not be in the squad, same situation as Chilwell. It's best in this moment not to allow him to play in case there's opportunity for him to leave."

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has made just five substitute appearances in the league since following Maresca from Leicester last year.

Advertisement

But Maresca insisted the midfielder still has a future at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian would not be drawn on reports that Chelsea could raid Crystal Palace's defence to patch up his injury-hit rearguard.

Chelsea academy graduate Marc Guehi, who starred for England at Euro 2024, is reportedly target, while there is also the option to recall Trevoh Chalobah from his season-long loan at Selhurst Park.

Maresca is currently without Wesley Fofana, whose hamstring injury could cost him the rest of the season, with Benoit Badiashile out until February.

Advertisement

"Guehi is a Palace player. I like him, for sure, but he's not our player," Maresca said.

"I like the central defenders we have, I like different defenders in Italy and France but it does not mean we're going to buy them. When you have an injury the speculation is there.

"Trev is a good player but a Palace player."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)