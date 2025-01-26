Barcelona vs Valencia LIVE Streaming La Liga: Barcelona will be hoping to return to winning ways in La Liga, as they take on relegation-battling Valencia. After a superb start to their league campaign, Barcelona have failed to win their last four La Liga games. However, the Catalonian giants have been excellent in cup competitions, winning the Supercopa de Espana and securing qualification to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. They will once again rely on their front three of Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal to guide them to victory. On the other hand, Valencia sit 19th in the table, four points adrift of safety.

Barcelona vs Valencia LIVE Streaming details La Liga 2024/25 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga match take place?

The Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga match will take place on Monday, January 27 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga match be held?

The Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga match will be held at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona.

What time will the Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga match start?

The Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

What TV channels will show the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga match will be live streamed on the GXR World app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)