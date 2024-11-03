Barcelona vs Espanyol LIVE Streaming La Liga: The Catalonian derby returns to the top flight of Spanish football as FC Barcelona take on RCD Espanyol in La Liga. Barcelona are on a high after a sensational 4-0 El Clasico victory against Real Madrid. Barcelona's forwards Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal are in great form, and are the three players with the most goal contributions in La Liga 2024/25. While Barcelona are six points clear in first place in La Liga, Espanyol are hovering one point above the relegation zone.

Here are the Barcelona vs Espanyol LIVE Streaming details, La Liga 2024/25 football match LIVE Telecast:

When will the Barcelona vs Espanyol La Liga football match take place?

The Barcelona vs Espanyol La Liga football match will take place on Sunday, November 3 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona vs Espanyol La Liga football match be held?

The Barcelona vs Espanyol La Liga football match will be held at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona.

What time will the Barcelona vs Espanyol La Liga football match start?

The Barcelona vs Espanyol La Liga football match will start at 8:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Barcelona vs Espanyol La Liga football match?

The Barcelona vs Espanyol La Liga football match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Espanyol La Liga football match?

The Barcelona vs Espanyol La Liga football match will be live streamed on the GXR World app and website.

