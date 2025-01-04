Barcelona vs Barbastro Live Streaming Copa Del Rey Live Telecast: Barcelona return to action after the New Year's break as they face a trip to take on minnows Barbastro in the Round of 32 tie of the Copa Del Rey. Barcelona are the most successful side in the history of the competition, having won the King's Cup a record 31 times. Hansi Flick's side, however, travel to Barbastro without Pau Victor and Dani Olmo as the Catalan giants have been on hold over a financial and administrative limbo that prevented their registration beyond 2024.

Their opponents, Barbastro, play in the 4th division of Spanish football, Segunda Federacion, and reached the Round of 32 after beating the other LaLiga side from the Catalan capital, Espanyol, 2-0 in December.

Both teams met in the Round of 16 last season with Barcelona winning 3-2 at Barbastro courtesy of goals from Fermin Lopez, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

When will the Barcelona vs Barbastro Copa Del Rey Round of 32 match be played?

The Barcelona vs Barbastro Copa Del Rey Round of 32 match will be played on January 4.

Where will the Barcelona vs Barbastro Copa Del Rey Round of 32 match be played?

The Barcelona vs Barbastro Copa Del Rey Round of 32 match will be played at the Municipal de Deportes, Barbastro, Aragon, Spain.

What time will the Barcelona vs Barbastro Copa Del Rey Round of 32 match start?

The Barcelona vs Barbastro Copa Del Rey Round of 32 match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Barcelona vs Barbastro Copa Del Rey Round of 32 match?

The Barcelona vs Barbastro Copa Del Rey Round of 32 match will not be telecast anywhere in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of Barcelona vs Barbastro Copa Del Rey Round of 32 match?

The Barcelona vs Barbastro Copa Del Rey Round of 32 match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)