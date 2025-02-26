Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming Copa Del Rey Live Telecast: Barcelona host Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Copa Del Rey semi-final tie at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Catalonia, Spain. Hansi Flick's men come into this one on the back of a hard fought 1-0 win over Las Palmas in LaLiga. Barcelona are top of the league, leading Real Madrid only on goal difference. Barcelona could be without Lamine Yamal who is still nursing an ankle injury, but there has been optimisim that the teenage winger will be good to go.

Atletico, on the other hand, have lost just once game in the last four months, thanks to their in-form attacking duo of Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann. Atletico won at Barcelona in their final game of 2024, a match which the Catalans dominated. The host had conceded a late 96th minute goal from Alexander Sorloth.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming details, Copa del Rey semi-finals 2024-25 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch?

When will the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey match take place?

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey match will take place on Wednesday, February 26 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey match be held?

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey match will be held at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Catalonia, Spain.

What time will the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey match start?

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey match will start at 2:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey match?

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey match?

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)