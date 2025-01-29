Barcelona vs Atalanta LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Barcelona will be eyeing a slim chance at top spot in the UEFA Champions League group stage, as they play Europa League champions Atalanta in their final game. Having already secured a Top 8 spot, second-placed Barcelona currently sit three points behind Liverpool in the table, and have a chance at top spot should Liverpool lose and Barcelona win. Atalanta are themselves on the brink of Top 8 qualification, currently sitting 7th on 14 points. However, with several teams sitting just a point or two behind, Atalanta's automatic Round of 16 qualification is not yet a certainty.

Barcelona vs Atalanta LIVE Streaming details UEFA Champions League LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch?

When will the Barcelona vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League match take place?

The Barcelona vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League match will take place on Thursday, January 30 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League match be held?

The Barcelona vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League match will be held at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona.

What time will the Barcelona vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League match start?

The Barcelona vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League match?

The Barcelona vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League match?

The Barcelona vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

