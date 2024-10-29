Ballon d'Or 2024 Award Ceremony, Live Streaming: The highly anticipated Ballon d'or 2024 award ceremony will be taking on Tuesday (IST) in Paris. The men's shortlist for the 2023/24 edition of the prestigious individual award is the first since 2003 to feature neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo who hoovered up the prize 13 times between them. Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior is the leading candidate for the men's award and Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati is the hot favourite to win her second-successive crown.

Vinicius, the man who inherited Ronaldo's number seven shirt at Real Madrid, has been tipped by many pundits to succeed Messi as the Men's Ballon d'Or after a season in which he won the Spanish championship and Champions League.

When will the Ballon d'Or 2024 Award Ceremony be held?

The Ballon d'Or 2024 Award Ceremony will be held on Tuesday, October 29 (IST).

Where will the Ballon d'Or 2024 Award Ceremony be held?

The Ballon d'Or 2024 Award Ceremony will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

What time will the Ballon d'Or 2024 Award Ceremony start?

Advertisement

The Ballon d'Or 2024 Award Ceremony will start at 1:15 AM IST.

Where to follow the live telecast of the Ballon d'Or 2024 Award Ceremony?

The Ballon d'Or 2024 Award Ceremony will be telecast on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Ballon d'Or 2024 Award Ceremony?

Advertisement

The Ballon d'Or 2024 Award Ceremony will be streamed live on SonyLive app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With AFP Inputs)