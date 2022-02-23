In one of the most high-octane Round of 16 matches this season, Atletico Madrid will host Manchester United in the first leg on February 24. Manchester United will be hoping to pull off a miracle win after some ordinary outings in the Premier League recently. The English giants will be aiming to put out an inch-perfect performance led from the front by superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Atletico, on the other hand, will focus on defending the home fixture and push for a win banking on the likes of striker Luis Suarez.

Where will the Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Stamford BridgeEstadio Wanda Metropolitano.

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match will be played on Thursday, February 24.

What time will Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match will begin at 01:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Sony Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match?

The live streaming for Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match will be available on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)