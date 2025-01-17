Atletico Madrid lead Spain's two giants by a whisker heading into the second half of the La Liga season, after racking up 15 victories on the spin across all competitions. Diego Simeone's side visit minnows Leganes on Saturday looking to maintain their advantage on champions Real Madrid, second, and resurgent third-place Barcelona. Los Blancos host Las Palmas on Sunday after the Catalans visit Getafe the night before following back-to-back five-goal triumphs, with both teams in league action for the first time in the new year.

After a slump towards the end of 2024, Hansi Flick's Barca thrashed Real Madrid to win the Spanish Super Cup and dealt Real Betis a Copa del Rey beating midweek, showing they remain firmly in the Spanish title race.

Atletico's late win at the Olympic stadium before the winter break helped them go six points clear of Barca, while they have just a point's margin on holders Real Madrid.

The Rojiblancos have a deep squad, with their top goalscorer Alexander Sorloth typically a substitute for Simeone, behind Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez in the pecking order.

However, Atletico announced Thursday the Norwegian striker had picked up a muscle injury but did not say for how long he would be out of action.

While Madrid's injury problems have cost them defensively on multiple occasions, and Flick seems dependent on a small band of players, Atletico have more margin to rotate without losing quality.

Simeone rotated several players for the team's 4-0 triumph at Elche in the Copa del Rey last 16 on Wednesday, but won out comfortably.

"The players showed the work, the humility, the perseverance (they need), and that each one accepts the place that they have in the team," said Simeone.

"They make it more difficult for me to choose between them."

With Atletico fighting to win the Champions League for the first time in their history as well, their deep squad allows them to compete on multiple fronts.

"There are a huge number of games, there is no time to recover and that generates the need for us to have everyone (performing)," added Simeone.

Atletico have suffered just one defeat in La Liga this season, against Real Betis in October.

However, as usual, the Argentinian baulked at the idea of dreaming beyond the immediate future for his side.

"That word doesn't exist," said Simeone, when asked if Atletico were invincible.

"We think about things one game at a time."

While Real Madrid have struggled to find balance between defence and their star-studded attack, Carlo Ancelotti finally has striker Kylian Mbappe looking back to his dangerous best.

The French forward scored a fine solo goal against Barcelona on an otherwise dire night for Madrid in Saudi Arabia, as Barca ran out 5-2 winners.

"He needed time to adapt to the team to show his best form physically," said Ancelotti this week.

"Now he is in his best form and the team has to take advantage of that."

Barcelona are also purring once again but coach Flick took a leaf out of Simeone's book.

"We're going step-by-step," the German said after the 5-1 win over Real Betis on Wednesday.

"Saturday is the next one, we want to play that, be ready for that, and also win that."

Player to watch: Dodi LukebakioSevilla's Belgian winger has been in sublime form this season, emerging as one of the division's top talents. The Andalusians have struggled in recent years and find themselves 13th, with Lukebakio's eight goals keeping them clear of the relegation battle. The dynamic forward is their best hope of claiming points on Saturday when they visit an improving Girona side.

Key stats 5 - Barca's Lamine Yamal has already equalled his La Liga goal tally from last season.

11 - Real Sociedad have the most clean sheets in Spain this season.

58 - Madrid's Kylian Mbappe has carried the ball into the area more times than anyone else.

Fixtures

Friday (times GMT)

Espanyol v Valladolid (2000)

Saturday

Girona v Sevilla (1300), Leganes v Atletico Madrid (1515), Real Betis v Alaves (1730), Getafe v Barca (2000)

Sunday

Celta Vigo v Athletic Bilbao (1300), Real Madrid v Las Palmas (1515), Osasuna v Rayo Vallecano (1730), Valencia v Real Sociedad (2000)

Monday

Villarreal v Mallorca (2000)

