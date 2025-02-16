Atletico Madrid blew the chance to claim the lead in La Liga with a 1-1 home draw against Celta Vigo on Saturday, but played most of the game with 10 men after Pablo Barrios' seventh-minute red card. After champions and leaders Real Madrid drew 1-1 at Osasuna earlier on, Diego Simeone's side were aiming to capitalise at their Metropolitano stadium. However Barrios' early sending-off set Atletico back and Iago Aspas fired Celta ahead in the second half from the penalty spot. Atletico target man Alexander Sorloth rescued a point for the Rojiblancos with a fine strike in the 81st minute, keeping them a point behind Los Blancos.

"When we were left with 10 men it's very difficult... the team tried everything," Atletico midfielder Koke told DAZN.

"We defended well, we suffered when we had to. Obviously we're still in the fight for the title.

"We have to continue and keep working, there's still a long way to go."

Barrios, who was also sent off in the first half of a Champions League clash against Bayer Leverkusen in January, flew into a reckless high tackle on Pablo Duran.

The Spaniard was dismissed in the seventh minute after a VAR review.

Atletico dug deep and kept Celta at bay in a first half with few chances of note.

The Galician side, with an extra player, had control of the ball but Atletico were happy to stop them from creating danger, with Antoine Griezmann chipping in with plenty of defensive work.

Celta goalkeeper Vicente Guaita made a simple save to deny Marcos Llorente, who could not get much power on a shot from the edge of the box.

The visitors took the lead when Robin Le Normand trod on Borja Iglesias's foot and pointed to the penalty spot.

Veteran striker Aspas, 37, sent Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak the wrong way to put Celta ahead with his seventh league goal of the campaign.

Simeone turned to his bench for extra spark, bringing on Sorloth, Angel Correa and Conor Gallagher.

Atletico have relied on Sorloth largely as a super-sub this season and the Norwegian striker pulled off his favourite trick once more.

Sorloth overpowered defender Carl Starfelt and walloped home inside the near post to pull Atletico level.

Celta threatened in stoppage time but Atletico held on to claim a valuable point, even if they had hoped for three after Real Madrid's draw.

"I'm very happy to get playing again (after injury)... we got a point at a very difficult place to go," said Aspas, who last played in December.

"It's true we had (many) minutes with an extra man, but we know how strong Atletico are. We're a bit frustrated because we were close to winning."

On Monday Barcelona, third, host Rayo Vallecano and can move level on points with Los Blancos if they win.

