It was a forgetful night for Al-Nassr as they failed to register a win over Al-Khaleej in their Saudi Pro League match on Monday. Playing at KSU Stadium in Riyadh, the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side held a 1-1 draw against the Khaleej, which dented their hopes of going to the top of the league stage points table. However, all the football fans were left heartbroken and shocked after the Portugal captain denied a selfie to a backroom staff member of Al Khaleej.

After the match ended in a draw, Ronaldo was visibly disappointed with the result. It was then, a staff member of the rival team approached him for a selfie. Ronaldo was not in the mood to take such a request and insisted him to go away. However, the fan kept on asking him for a selfie which provoked the Al Nassr skipper, who then ended up pushing the staff member.

The video soon went viral on social media as all the fans were left upset after seeing such a behaviour from Ronaldo.

Talking about the match, Al-Khaleej, who are currently standing at the 14th spot on the points table, scored the first goal within four minutes of the match. Later, Alvaro Gonzalez provided Al Nassar with an equalizer in the 17th minute.

With this draw, Al Nassr remain at the second place on the points table with a total of 57 points while the toppers Al-Ittihad are there with 62 points.

The Ronaldo-led side will now be squaring off against Al Ta'ee on Wednesday, May 17th.

Advertisement