AIFF Names Former Arsene Wenger Assistant Doru Isac As New Technical Director

Updated: 26 April 2019 20:48 IST

During his time at Nagoya Grampus Eight in the Japanese League, Doru Isac assisted former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

AIFF Names Former Arsene Wenger Assistant Doru Isac As New Technical Director
AIFF is still to appoint a head coach for the Indian national football team

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has named Romanian coach Doru Isac as the new technical director of Indian Football team. Isac was given the role after the AIFF technical committee headed by Shyam Thapa found his profile suitable for the job. "Isac will be appointed the technical director with a monthly salary of 11 thousand dollars," a source in the AIFF said. "His appointment was approved after the technical committee, headed by Shyam Thapa, found his candidature suitable."

Among those interviewed for the job, Isac was the only one who traveled to India to appear in the interview in person but could not produce necessary documents to enter the country and had to give his interview via video-conferencing.

He will succeed former India player and coach Savio Medeira. Isac's last job was as the sports director of Japanese outfit Yokohama F Marinos. During his time at Nagoya Grampus Eight in the Japanese League, he assisted former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

The trend of having a high-profile technical director in AIFF started in 2011 with the appointment of Dutch coach Rob Baan. He was succeeded by Australian Scot O'Donnell in 2014.

AIFF is still to appoint a head coach for the India national football team which is vacant since January when then head coach Stephen Constantine resigned after India were knocked out of Asia Cup after the group stage itself.

(With IANS inputs)

India Football
