Barcelona vs Benfica LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Barcelona enter their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against Portuguese side Benfica with a slender 1-0 advantage, and will be hoping to achieve a more convincing victory and book their place in the quarter-finals. A goal by star man Raphinha and a heroic performance by Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny helped Barcelona to a crucial away win in Portugal. However, they will have to play without teenage defender Pau Cubarsi, who was sent off in the first leg. Benfica have taken Barcelona close in both their group stage and first leg Round of 16 meetings, and will back themselves to pull off an upset comeback victory.

Barcelona vs Benfica LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Barcelona vs Benfica, Champions League match take place?

The Barcelona vs Benfica, Champions League match will take place on Tuesday, March 11 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona vs Benfica, Champions League match be held?

The Barcelona vs Benfica, Champions League match will be held at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona.

What time will the Barcelona vs Benfica, Champions League match start?

The Barcelona vs Benfica, Champions League match will start at 11:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Benfica, Champions League match?

The Barcelona vs Benfica, Champions League match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Benfica, Champions League match?

The Barcelona vs Benfica, Champions League match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)