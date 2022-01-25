Goalkeeper Herve Koffi caught the attention of football fans around the world during Burkina Faso's win against Gabon in their Round of 16 clash of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations. With scores level at 1-1, the match went into penalty shootout and Koffi produced an iconic celebration after his side's winning spot-kick. The winning penalty was converted by Ismahila Ouedrago, who took off his shirt in celebration but was completely overshadowed by his teammate's acrobatics. As soon as Ouedrago converted the penalty, Koffi produced four backflips and a double somersault.

The tournament's official handle shared a video of Koffi's acrobatic celebration on Twitter and captioned it as, "When you reach the #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 quarter finals! #TeamBurkinaFaso edition!"

Here is the video:

The match saw referee Redouane Jiyed hand over 14 yellow cards over the course of 120 minutes.

Gabon defender Sidney Obissa was sent off in the 87th-minute after receiving a red card for a second bookable offence.

Bertrand Traore scored for Burkina Faso in the first-half and the side looked set to seal a berth in the next round. But an own goal by midfielder Adama Guira in stoppage time dragged the game to extra time and then penalties.

Promoted

Burkina Faso finished second in Group A to qualify for the knockout stages, behind toppers Cameroon.

They are scheduled to face Tunisia in the quarter-final on January 30 at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.