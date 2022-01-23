India's group stage game against Chinese Taipei in the AFC Women's Asian Cup has been called off after an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Indian camp. "The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed that the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022™ match between Chinese Taipei and India at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai could not be played today. Following several positive cases of COVID-19, India failed to name the required minimum of 13 players for the Group A match against Chinese Taipei. In accordance with Article 4.1 of the 'Special Rules Applicable to AFC Competitions during the COVID-19 pandemic' (Special Rules), India was therefore unable to participate in the match and the full provisions of Article 4.1 will apply," the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) stated in a press release.

