AC Milan warmed up for the Champions League and next weekend's Milan derby in the best possible fashion with Saturday's 4-0 hammering of Venezia in Serie A, while Juventus stumbled to a goalless draw at Empoli. Pressure had been building on Milan over the international break after just two points from their first three matches, and thousands of hardcore fans gathered outside the San Siro to show their support ahead of a big week for the seven-time European champions.

Paulo Fonseca's team responded to that backing by sweeping sorry Venezia aside, racing into a four-goal lead within 29 minutes and cruising through the rest of the match.

Milan are eighth but will face Liverpool on Tuesday night in better spirits following their first win of the season, with a massive clash with champions Inter Milan coming a week on Sunday.

Inter have won the last six derbies, the most recent victory also securing last season's Scudetto.

"It was important to win, and win in this manner, to give the players belief in what we're doing," said Fonseca to Sky.

"This week I've been thinking about Liverpool and Inter. I know how important the derby is... I know that we've not won the last few derbies, we're working to hange that."

Milan were ahead with less than two minutes on the clock when Theo Hernandez forced a low shot through Venezia goalkeeper Jesse Joronen, and the hosts doubled their lead in the 16th minute through Matteo Gabbia, who pushed home Christian Pulisic's corner.

Venezia already had a mountain to climb but their hopes of getting anything from the match were ended by two soft penalties converted by Pulisic and Tammy Abraham on his full Milan debut.

England international Abraham pounced on a spilled Tijjani Reijnders shot and was clipped by Joronen, allowing Pulisic to roll home Milan's third in the 22nd minute.

And Abraham completed the rout from the spot after Rafael Leao, who set up Hernandez's opener, went down when his foot was stood on by Joel Schingtienne.

Francesco Zampano thought he had netted for Venezia in the 72nd minute, but the consolation goal was ruled out for Hans Nicolussi Caviglia clattering into Ruben Loftus-Cheek's ankle.

Caviglia, whose surname means ankle in Italian, was then sent off for the rash challenge which was his second bookable offence in a matter of minutes, compounding a dreadful evening for rock-bottom Venezia.

Uninspiring Juve

Juve's stalemate gave them temporary lead of the Italian top flight, one point ahead of Inter Milan, Torino and Udinese who are all yet to play this weekend.

But Thiago Motta's team underwhelmed in Tuscany, creating almost nothing in a performance that offered little to worry PSV Eindhoven, who visit Turin on Tuesday evening.

Dusan Vlahovic went closest for Juve four minutes after half-time when he shot straight at Devis Vasquez after being sent racing towards goal.

And Juve had Federico Gatti to thank for a goal-saving tackle in the fifth minute of stoppage time which denied Emmanuel Gyasi what would have been a shock winner.

"Let's put this match behind us and focus on Tuesday. PSV are a good team who play good football, we'll need to be at our best," said Motta.

Juventus will take part in the revamped Champions League after a year away from European football following a UEFA ban for financial fair play violations.

Earlier debutant Samuel Iling-Junior saved Bologna ahead of their first ever match in the Champions League with a brilliant late equaliser in their 2-2 draw at Como.

Bologna played one tie in the old European Cup in 1964 and host Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday without a win this season under new coach Vincenzo Italiano.

"We need to be better, we've been too sloppy in our first four matches," Italiano told reporters.

"We've not been together for very long and we know where we need to improve."

Italiano's team have three points from their first four matches while Como have two after throwing away a great chance to win their first home match in Serie A for 21 years.

