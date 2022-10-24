One of the finest players in the world at the moment, Kylian Mbappe has been making headlines ever since he decided to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, extending his contract in the summer for a reported 'bumper contract'. Only a few details of Mbappe's contract surfaced in European news outlets and social media. But, a few gigantic details of Mbappe's contract have now been shared, with reports highlighting the amount of money he will earn in the French capital if he fulfills his entire contract.

According to French publication L'Equipe, Mbappe earns a whopping 72 million Euros per season at PSG. He also got a sign-on bonus of 180 million Euros (divided into three installments) when he signed a contract extension at PSG.

And, that isn't all. If Mbappe stays in PSG in 2023, he gets another bonus payment of 70 million Euros. Even if he remains at the club until 2024, he gets the second bonus of 80 million Euros. If he stays until 2025, Mbappe gets a third bonus payment of 90 million Euros.

Mbappe's overall earnings, hence, could reach a whopping 630 million Euros if he stays at the club for the entire length of his 3-year contract. Such a figure would reportedly make this deal 'the most expensive sports contract'.

When it comes to football, only Lionel Messi's last contract at Barcelona comes close. In 2017, the Argentine was reportedly on a USD 550 million per year contract with the Spanish club. It also has to be noted that the humungous contract was one of the reasons behind Barca's financial collapse last year.

Despite the lucrative contract, Mbappe is said to have shown his willingness to leave PSG. Though a move in the winter transfer window looks tough, the Frenchman might join a new club like Real Madrid or Liverpool before the start of next season.