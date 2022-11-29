Harry Kane-led England will take on Wales in their final Group B match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup. After defeating Iran 6-2 in their opening game, England played out a goalless draw against the USA. The side currently have four points and a draw against Wales should be enough for England to progress to the Round of 16. However, if they win, they would end as Group toppers.

Wales, on the other hand, need to defeat England first and then they would be relying on the result of the game between USA and Iran in order to make the knockout stages. On the same day and time, Iran and USA would also play out their match.

When will the England vs Wales and USA vs Iran matches be played?

The England vs Wales and USA vs Iran matches will be played on Wednesday, November 30.

Where will the England vs Wales and USA vs Iran matches will be played?

The England vs Wales match will be played at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium while the Iran vs USA match will be contested at Al Thumama Stadium.

When will the England vs Wales and USA vs Iran matches begin?

The England vs Wales and USA vs Iran matches will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where can you watch the England vs Wales and USA vs Iran matches in India?

The England vs Wales and USA vs Iran matches will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

Where will the live streaming be available for England vs Wales and USA vs Iran matches?

The live streaming for England vs Wales and USA vs Iran matches will be available on JioCinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

